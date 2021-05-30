The 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul has been celebrated with a visual show across the Turkish metropolis.

Turkey's Communications Directorate organised a visual feast in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to mark the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul that changed the course of history.

Following the recitation of the 48th chapter of the Quran in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the celebrations continued with a special virtual projection mapping show at Galata Tower and Hagia Sophia.