In pictures: Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Ottoman conquest of Istanbul
The 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest was marked with a special visual projection mapping show. / AA
May 30, 2021

The 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul has been celebrated with a visual show across the Turkish metropolis.

Turkey's Communications Directorate organised a visual feast in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to mark the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul that changed the course of history.

Following the recitation of the 48th chapter of the Quran in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the celebrations continued with a special virtual projection mapping show at Galata Tower and Hagia Sophia.

The image of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han (Mehmed the Conqueror), who conquered Istanbul at the age of 21, and turned the Ottomans into a world empire, was also featured in the show.

Earlier, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter said Istanbul will celebrate its holiday "with all its splendor."

SOURCE:AA
