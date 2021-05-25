In 2020, Turkey was awarded Blue Flag certification endorsing beaches around the world for meeting high standards. It was revealed that the country had 486 beaches that met the criteria.

Despite the pandemic’s various challenges, Turkey increased its number of blue flagged beaches from 486 to 519 this year.

Turkey’s Antalya province, famous for its serene coastline, has retained its status of having the most blue-flagged eco-friendly beaches in the world, boasting a total of 213 compared to 202 last year.

As per the figures revealed by the International Blue Flag jury, Turkey as a country boasts the third-most blue flagged beaches in the world after Greece, which comes in second, and Spain, who takes the top prize. The southwestern province of Mugla followed Antalya with 106 Blue Flag beaches. Izmir came in third with 66, Aydin fourth with 39.

The certification is provided by the Foundation for Environmental Education, a non-profit headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and safety standards, among other criteria.

Talking to TRT World, Almila Kindan Cebbari, who is the Blue Flag National Operator at Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey, said; “I think our most important difference is our qualified enterprises, quality service understanding and unique hospitality. Our tourism business facilities are relatively new and offer a service that exceeds the expectations of luxury and comfort. I don't need to mention anything especially in the natural beauty part, I think that part already meets the expectations of our guests more than enough.”

According to Cebbari, the recent development is a result of Turkey’s long-term experience in the Blue Flag process which requires comprehensive and steady attention in environmental education and safety issues.

Cebbari adds that Turkey serves as an example to other countries. “With the opening of flights, I expect that guests will easily prefer Turkey.”

A board member on Turkey’s Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, Hamit Kuk recalls that Turkey has “a beach band that starts from Adana and goes up to Canakkale and is more than 2,000 kilometres long.”