Thousands across the US including friends and relatives of Black man George Floyd will gather to commemorate the first anniversary of his death under a white policeman's knee.

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020 by police officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Chauvin, convicted by a jury of murder and manslaughter, is to be sentenced on June 25.

Floyd's death sparked protests against racial injustice across the US and around the world.

Major cities across the US have planned a number of events, with the biggest taking place in Minneapolis, here Floyd died.

Minneapolis

The intersection where Floyd took his final breath will on Tuesday be transformed into an outdoor festival, with food, children's activities and a long list of musical performers.

“We're going to be turning mourning into dancing,” rapper Nur-D tweeted. “We're going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice.”

The site of Floyd's death, 38th and Chicago, was taken over by activists soon after his death, and remains barricaded to traffic.

The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration will also be held there, including a candlelight vigil, caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.

Many members of the Floyd family were scheduled to be in Washington on Tuesday, in a private meeting with President Joe Biden, who called family members after the Chauvin verdict and pledged to continue fighting for racial justice.

Washington

Floyd's daughter Gianna, his mother, sister and brothers will be among those attending private talks with Biden at the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"The courage and grace of his family, and especially his daughter Gianna, has really stuck with the president," she told reporters. "He's eager to listen to their perspectives."

After the killing during Floyd's arrest outside a store, protests and riots erupted across a country already crackling with tension from the election battle between Biden and then president Donald Trump.

In the wake of the verdict this April against Chauvin, who faces sentencing next month, Biden sought to build on political momentum by urging Congress to pass a far-reaching police reform bill in time for the first anniversary.

Americans must confront the "systemic racism" revealed by Floyd's killing "head on," he declared.