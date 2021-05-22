Officials in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa have faced complications in reuniting worried Moroccan parents with hundreds of children and teenagers swept up in a diplomatic standoff between Madrid and Rabat over migration and the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

So far, authorities have confirmed 438 unaccompanied minors were among more than 8,000 people who arrived in Ceuta from Morocco between Monday and Wednesday by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. Social service workers were checking the ages of many more young people who are in shelters or roaming the streets, Mabel Deu, a spokesperson for the autonomous city, said.

A hotline set up on Thursday had received 4,400 calls by a day later from desperate relatives seeking information, she said. Many of the inquiries were about minors.

“Our goal is that they reunite with their parents as soon as possible because we understand the anguish and worry of many families who don’t know where their children are,” Deu said.

Morocco has already taken back over 6,600 of the migrants who made it to Ceuta, Spanish authorities said. Entering the city put them in European Union territory.

Hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers attempt to reach Europe from Africa each year.

Many of the anxious relatives calling the hotline are just a few miles across the border, in the Moroccan city of Fnideq. But stepped-up vigilance along an 8-kilometre-long (5-mile-long) border and the overwhelmed resources on the Spanish side, making the reunions difficult.

Desperately seeking loved ones

Fatima Zohra told The Associated Press that other girls pushed her 14-year-old daughter to cross the border without her mother's knowledge. Zohra said she spotted her daughter in photos from inside the warehouse where Spanish officials are keeping the minors while they process them.

“Please help me find my daughter,” she said. “We always provided for her. We have money. Her father works in a private company.”

Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18. Authorities are deciding where in the Spanish mainland to distribute 260 of the minors already in Ceuta before the latest surge.

But reunions are also proving difficult to bring about, Deu said. Some children told social services they really want to stay, even against their parents' wishes. Others can't get home soon enough.

“I want to leave this place. I don’t want Ceuta. I want Morocco," AP reporters heard a girl crying at one centre.

Save The Children, an international non-profit, said speeding up the return of the minors should be done on a case-by-case basis, upholding the child's safety and interests above everything else.

Rabat-Madrid spat

The humanitarian crisis started as Morocco and Spain were at odds over Spain agreeing to provide Covid-19 care to a prominent Sahrawi leader fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, a territory once under Spanish control that Morocco annexed in the 1970s.

While blaming Spain for creating a diplomatic dispute by hospitalising the leader of the Polisario Front, Moroccan authorities have denied that they encouraged this week's mass migrant crossings to Ceuta.