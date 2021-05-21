Ever since the state of Israel came into existence in 1948, it has been facing criticism for usurping Palestinian land to expand its borders and reduce the native Arabic-speaking population into a minuscule minority. Any resistance to such policies is met with brute force and if Palestinians challenge the state with arms, it has always been portrayed as an act of terrorism or extremism.

But the global opinion on Israel's conduct is changing fast because of several factors.The main ones are Palestinians becoming more argumentative inside Palestine and abroad, as well as the advent of social media.

As Israel unleashed gruesome violence on Palestine in the last 10 days, killing 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and over 36 women, videos and comments posted from places like Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem exposed the chilling details of death and destruction caused by the Israeli firepower.

“We’re the weak ones. Social media — our cameras and our videos — is one of the only means that we have. They have the weapons and the laws and the infrastructure,” Ines Abdel Razek, advocacy director for the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, toldVox.

“Palestinians just want to explain why this is happening and contextualize.”

Social media: a double-edged sword

It became hard to ignore the voices of many young Palestinian writers and activists who were tweeting from places like Gaza and the West Bank. While Western media organisations have long been criticised for underplaying the stories that come from the Palestinian side and overplaying the ones from Israel, this time some traditional media organisations appeared to be in a fix.

While some of them allowed a handful of Palestinians to express themselves on their platforms, most of the Western press, including the New York Timesand theBBC, continued to cover the violence in conformity with the Israeli narrative, which aimed to show killing civilians as a natural reflex of self-defence against militants.

Israel's "right-to-self-defence" argument is monotonous state propaganda, which has been deployed over and over again to justify the use of disproportionate force against Palestinians. It has become preposterous over the years and an overwhelming number of people across the world refuse to buy it.