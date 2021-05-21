On a warm evening in July 2001, Manawar Jan-Khan, a resident of the northern English city of Bradford received several calls and messages from friends asking him to come to the city centre. Members of a racist far-right organisation, the National Front (NF), had turned up despite their planned march being banned by the government.

Khan never got a chance to confront the racists who threatened the South Asians in the city consisting of first and second-generation migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India. He and hundreds of others who’d gathered on the streets to protect their families and properties were instead targeted by those they sought protection from.

“I saw lines of police officers in riot gear as if they were at war”.

Khan says he simply wanted to peacefully demonstrate against the NF. Growing up in the eighties he’s seen how they’d marched through the largely Asian areas of Bradford frightening mostly passive residents. This time his community wanted to show the younger generation was not afraid. Things didn’t turn out as planned.

An hour before Khan left his house an Asian man was stabbed by NF supporters.

“The police didn’t arrest them. They stood and watched it happen. The NF then wanted to march into the Asian area and the police allowed them. We said, ‘no- we are not going to let that happen’. A lot of people became organised and started to gather and demonstrate. Then the police started arresting young Asian men rather than stopping the NF”.

A mounting sense of powerlessness quickly overtook many of the youths. “We stood there for one minute. The next minute we were running from police on horses with their batons charging towards us like Roman warriors. They came hitting whatever was in their way: entirely young Asian men”, describes Khan.

The situation rapidly descended into a riot as some young Asians set up burning barricades to protect their community, throwing stones and petrol bombs at what Khan says were overly aggressive, violent and racist officers. Over three nights $9 million (£7 million) worth of damage was done to property and 300 arrests were made.

Over the previous two months, similar riots had taken place nearby in Leeds Oldham and Burnley.

What led to the powerlessness, frustration and desperation that eventually found its outlet in violent resistance?

Integration Refused

Official government reports cited a lack of racial integration as a significant cause of the riots.

In the 1960s large numbers of south Asian migrants came to work in the declining textile mills and factories of these towns and cities. “The whites saw there was no future working in the textile industry so mill owners, supported by the government, imported Asian workers”, says Roger Frost, a local historian and former mayor of Burnley.

They worked night shifts and could only afford poor-quality housing to live in. As more moved across and settled into the same housing estates, ‘white flight’ took place.