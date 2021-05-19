WORLD
3 MIN READ
German far right targets TRT Deutsch over Palestine coverage
Prinz Eugen Group’s “racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish” letter is the third threatening missive received by TRT Deutsch in a year.
German far right targets TRT Deutsch over Palestine coverage
FILE PHOTO: Figures depicting Alternative for Germany (AfD) party leader Bjoern Hoecke, CDU and FDP party leaders of Thuringia are pictured during the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany on February 24, 2020. / Reuters
May 19, 2021

TRT Deutschthe German-language media outlet of Turkey's public broadcaster,has received "racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish" communication from a far-right group. 

The letter, allegedly signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group, is laced with profanities and caricatures appearing to depict Prophet Muhammed with a turban as a bomb.

Prinz Eugen Group is the name of a notorious military group among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

TRT Deutsch Editor-in-chief Kaan Elbir says the media outlet, based in Berlin, has extensively covered Israel's oppression against Palestinians in the past two weeks. 

"For this reason, many German media institutions, as well as political scientists, have made us a target by name. But this will in no way hinder us in covering the truth. We will continue to cover the topics that German media is turning a blind eye to, such as racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and the rising far-right. Such threats will not intimidate us."

This is not the first time TRT Deutsch has faced threats from the Prinz Eugen Group. 

In March 2020, when the news outlet began its operations in Berlin, it received similar threatening messages and another several months later. 

On all three occasions, the police have been called in, however, to date, no one has been apprehended.

Recommended

Coverage of Palestine conflict

The letter comes as German media outlets continue to target the news organisation over its coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In 2020, despite a global pandemic that brought much of the world to a standstill, Germany recorded the highest number of far-right crimes since records began. 

More than 24,000 reports were recorded in the country that has struggled to deal with rising levels of hate crime and xenophobia, a 20 percent increase from 2019.

Abdassamad el Yazidi, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Germany, recently told TRT World that the space for Muslims in public life is shrinking.

Yazidi told TRT World, "We get reports of attacks on Muslim men and women in the streets, particularly those women who wear the hijab. We see attacks on businesses, almost weekly attacks on mosques."

Many in Germany's Muslim community fear that anti-Muslim violence is not taken seriously by the country's politicians, whose rhetoric often translates into encouraging attacks on the minority.

Germany's largest opposition party is the far-right AfD and was recently placed under surveillance by the state.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized