A meeting between Colombian protest leaders and President Ivan Duque has ended with little sign of progress on curbing nearly two weeks of sometimes deadly anti-government protests.

Protest leaders said the government had not shown empathy for their demands, while the government emphasised the meeting was exploratory and said it wanted to reach agreements with demonstrators.

Protests, fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan, began on April 28. Amid more than 20 deaths, mostly of marchers, demands have expanded to include action to tackle police violence and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.

The National Strike Committee, made up of major unions and student groups, attended the meeting with Duque, other government officials and representatives from the United Nations and the Catholic Church.

"There was not empathy from the government with the reasons, with the demands that have taken us to this national strike," said Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT).

READ MORE:Colombia govt invites protest leaders after deadly demonstrations

More talks

The meeting was an echo of similar discussions held after protests in 2019, to little result, student leader Jennifer Pedraza said.

"The discourse of President Ivan Duque was permissive toward the excesses of the security forces," she said, calling on Colombians to participate in further protests on Wednesday.