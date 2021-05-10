Canada has joined the US and Australia in boycotting the 20th anniversary of the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, known as Durban IV, citing the event’s tradition of criticising Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

“Canada opposes initiatives at the United Nations and in other multilateral forums that unfairly single out and target Israel for criticism," Global Affairs Canada spokesman Grantly Franklin said.

Calling the conference “a forum for antisemitism”, the spokesman also equated the criticism of Zionism and Israel’s policies to anti-semitism.

“Canada is concerned that the Durban Process has and continues to be used to push for anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for antisemitism. That is why we do not plan to attend or participate in events surrounding the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action,” the spokesman added.

His remarks came after Australia and the US announced their withdrawal from the conference. Similarly, in 2009 and 2011, Western countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and New Zealand boycotted the conference, claiming the summit “unfairly” targets Israel.

However, the three white-settler countries are also worried about the growing calls for an apology over their role in colonialism, the enslavement of Africans and reparations to the colonised nations.