The UN has said that tens of thousands of people had fled the town of Palma in northern Mozambique following militant attacks late last month that left dozens dead.

The UN refugee agency said on Friday around 30,000 people had fled Palma since Daesh-linked militants raided the coastal town on March 24.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said the agency was "deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences of the rapid escalation of violence" in northern Mozambique.

He voiced particular concern about "the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable among the displaced, including women and children."

The raids late last month marked a major intensification in an insurgency that has wreaked havoc across Cabo Delgado province for over three years as the militants seek to establish a caliphate.

The violence pushed France's Total to suspend work on a nearby multi-billion-dollar gas project.

Grave rights abuses

"Those who fled have faced significant barriers trying to reach safety both inside the country and while attempting to cross borders," Baloch told reporters in Geneva.