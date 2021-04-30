The coverage following the assassination of Chadian President Idris Deby by FACT rebels on April 19, 2021 revealed the complexity of intricate networks of arms, fighters and international sponsorship linking the conflict zones of Africa and the Middle East.

At the heart of these networks stands a small tribal monarchy that is increasingly becoming a major player across the region: the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Empowered by a gradual US and European withdrawal from the area, Abu Dhabi has filled the void taking matters of regional security into its own hands following a vision that undermines Westerns interests and values.

Over the past decade Abu Dhabi has become an ever more assertive player whose dubious partnerships with local authoritarians, counterrevolutionary rebel groups as well as resurgent powers such as Russia and China, increasingly challenges the liberal international order.

Small in size and capacity, the UAE has actively built extensive surrogate networks in Somalia, Libya and Yemen who next to Abu Dhabi’s big mercenary force, can do their bidding – doing so disrespecting human rights, challenging the anti-mercenary norm and procuring arms to non-state actors who challenge legitimate governments. Helping Sisi on the throne in Egypt in 2013 while trying to shield the Assad regime from Western sanctions, the Emirates have become the ultimate patron of a new authoritarian order in the region after the Arab Spring.

While many policymakers in Washington still see Abu Dhabi as a proxy in America’s regional wars by delegation, the UAE have long become more selective in the causes they support – doing so only when it serves their national security interests and their ideological predispositions.

Grand strategically the Emirates pursue a vision greater than its conventional size; that of building a neo-mercantilist empire at the crossroads between East and West. Moving beyond a traditional small state policy of hedging, the UAE have marked themselves as a player in its own right, offering the highest bidder access to strategic chokepoints of international trade not just in the Gulf, but the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and the wider Horn of Africa.

While so far the United States and European partners are still the highest bidder in terms of the defence support they provide to Abu Dhabi, China is increasing its foothold in Abu Dhabi in the information and artificial intelligence domain. Meanwhile Abu Dhabi has found growing synergies with Russia as well. Where the US and European powers have been hesitant to put their food down, Russia and the UAE cooperate to develop common tactics, techniques and procedures to confront shared threats in the Sahel, Libya, Yemen and Syria.