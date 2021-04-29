Kyrgyzstan has said that it agreed on a ceasefire with Tajikistan after the heaviest clashes between the two countries at their disputed border in years.

"As a result of several negotiations between the ministers of foreign affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, agreements were reached on a complete ceasefire from 1400 GMT and the withdrawal of military forces," Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One person was killed and at least two dozen were wounded when Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces exchanged fire across the border and residents hurled rocks at each other in a row over a water reservoir, according to authorities on both sides.

Locals on both sides threw rocks at each other before clashes escalated and the sides began exchanging gunfire earlier Thursday, according to the security agencies of both Central Asian republics.

Clashes flared late on Wednesday along the frontier between Tajikistan's northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a water reservoir and pumping station located on the Isfara river, which both countries claim as their own.

Videos shared on social media showed people on the Kyrgyz side sitting in a trench to the sound of gunfire in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.