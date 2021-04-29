A British citizen Mohammed Saleem was brutally attacked and killed by a neo-Nazi terrorist while walking home from his local mosque on April 29, 2013 in Birmingham.

After Saleem's killing, the very same white supremacist went on a three-month bombing spree and placed bombs outside three mosques across the West Midlands.

Eight years after her father's murder, Maz Saleem has launched a campaign calling for the UK government to define "Islamophobia using the people's definition" and categorise it as an act of terrorism.

Saleem was 82 years old when he was killed by Ukrainian Pavlo Lapshyn.

Under the campaign named #IAmMohammedSaleem, Maz aims to highlight anti-Islam hate crimes and put pressure on the government.

Supporters are posting short videos on social media to tell their encounter with Islamophobia and to ask for action.

As a part of the campaign, flash mob displayed will be projected onto the UK Home Office and Ministry of Justice buildings on the eighth anniversary, asking the government to adopt an official definition of the crime, and draw attention to the language international media uses to mark such incidents.

Stigmatisation policies

"Attacks of this nature do not happen in a vacuum," the #IAmMohammedSaleem campaign statement said.

"Individuals are emboldened to act on their hate because they are empowered by the endless racism across social media, Islamophobic headlines that we are exposed to daily, and the anti-Muslim policies pushed through by our government," it read.

There have been countless calls for the Conservatives to investigate anti-Islam sentiment within their own Party, after their leader Boris Johnson likened Muslim women to “bank robbers” and “letterboxes”.

The Tories rely on "Islamophobia" to curtail everyone’s civil liberties through their so-called counter-extremism strategies, the statement said.