Turkey has backed the solution Turkish Cyprus laid out in an informal UN-led meeting held in Geneva aimed at gauging willingness to resume formal peace negotiations that have been stalled since 2017.

"In #Geneva stated strong support for Turkish Cypriot side's vision of sovereign equality & equal intl status & its proposal to this end," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) explained during the meeting why a federal solution, involving a single state with the current Greek Cypriot Administration, would not be possible, said Cavusoglu, adding that a "fair, permanent and sustainable solution" could only be achieved "based on realities" on the island.

During the 5+1 meeting between the two sides, guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and Britain, Cavusoglu also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed the solution of the Cyprus dispute.

Crucial meetings

Earlier on Wednesday, Guterres made an opening speech at the closed-door meeting taking place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades followed Guterres in addressing the session.

President of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar, Turkish FM Cavusoglu, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are scheduled to speak later.

Guterres is set to hold bilateral meetings with FM Cavusgolu and other delegation heads, which is to be followed by an informal dinner in honour of the heads of delegations.

After arriving in Geneva late on Tuesday, Raab tweeted: "The UK will work for the resumption of negotiations aiming at a fair and lasting settlement to the Cyprus issue."

The talks will end on Thursday.