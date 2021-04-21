Turkey has replaced the country's trade minister and appointed two ministers to newly established ministries, according to an official gazette.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was replaced by Mehmet Mus, the parliamentary group chairman for the governing Justice and Development (AK) party, while Derya Yanik and Vedat Bilgin were appointed as ministers of the Family and Social Services Ministry, and Labour and Social Security Ministry.

Another presidential decree on Wednesday announced that the country restructured the Family and Labour Social Services Ministry to establish the two new ministries.

Mehmet Mus has an undergraduate degree in business from Turkey's Akdeniz University, a postgraduate degree in economics from Washington State University in the US and a doctoral degree from Turkey's Marmara University in economic history.

He has been a member of parliament for the last four terms of government.