At least 105 people have died from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the Brazilian city of Petropolis.

Rescue workers raced against the clock searching for any remaining survivors among mud and wreckage after devastating flash floods and landslides hit the city.

The state government said at least 24 people had been rescued alive, as it reported the latest death toll on Wednesday evening.

With 35 people still reported missing, fears that the death toll could climb further sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.

Using dogs, excavators and helicopters, more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were responding to the emergency, aided by 400 soldiers sent in as reinforcements.

Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said.

Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims.

"It looks like a scene from a war. It's incredible," Governor Claudio Castro said, adding that it was the worst rain since 1932.

City hall declared a "state of disaster" in the city of 300,000 people, which sits 68 kilometres north of Rio.

The city council declared three days of mourning for victims.