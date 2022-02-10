WORLD
French politician Zemmour targets mosques in another anti-Muslim comment
Eric Zemmour, who will run for president in April election, says, "I don't want to hear the muezzin's voice in France, and if I become president, I won't."
Zemmour told the CNews channel in September last year that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back." / Reuters
February 10, 2022

French politician and French Presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has made a new scandalous statement targeting mosques and the call to prayer. 

"I don't want to hear the muezzin's voice in France, and if I become president, I won't.", Zemmour, who will run for president in April election, said on BFMTV channel. 

According to TRT Haber, Zemmour is trying to gather supporters with his far-right rhetoric. 

He said that France should remain "the landscape of churches. "I reject huge mosques," he added.

Asked about the idea of a wall on European borders, proposed by certain leaders of the European Union, Zemmour said he was in favour.

Zemmour told the CNews channel in September last year that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back."

Headscarf ban

The regulation of the headscarf ban in sports competitions in France is another topic of discussion recently. 

The bill, which was accepted in the French Senate on January 18, will be decided in the National Assembly. 

Opponents of the proposal are protesting the law. 

Preventing protest

Earlier, Paris police canceled a planned demonstration against the headscarves ban, claiming it "could endanger public order". 

The Headscarves Collective, which organised the demonstration, lodged a complaint to the court. 

The Paris Administrative Court lifted the ban on the grounds that the freedom of protest was seriously violated.

The court also fined the Paris Police Chief, who prevented the demonstration.

If the proposal regarding the headscarf ban in sports competitions is accepted, "obvious religious symbols" will not be used in the events and competitions of sports federations in France.

