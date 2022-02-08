A Cuban clothing brand has been forced to apologise for an ad campaign that made light of the growing number of Cubans making the perilous journey to the US border.

"We got it wrong," Clandestina, the sustainable clothing brand, posted on its Facebook page in response to widespread criticism of its campaign, dubbed "Love is in the air".

"We know that, when used well, humor is a powerful weapon against frustration and pain, and that's what a lot of our work is based on. But this time we admit we were wrong," Clandestina said on Monday after pulling the campaign.

It acknowledged the danger experienced by migrants, calling it "very painful" so many Cubans were motivated to "risk everything" to leave.

The campaign opens with a smiling couple wearing the brand's t-shirts at Havana airport, but their smiles dim as they hitchhike along a road holding a "Nicaragua" sign, before finally crossing a river, luggage in hand.

Outrage on social media