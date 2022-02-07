US President Joe Biden has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, in remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I promise there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops," President Biden said on Monday.

When asked how he would do that, he responded, "I promise you we will be able to do it."

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict.

Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

Biden: Germany is reliable

Biden also said Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust.

"There is no doubt in America's mind that Germany is an incredibly reliable ally."

Biden said Americans who are in Ukraine, aside from US diplomats, should leave the country because of the threat of invasion from Russia.

Biden said he would hate to see Americans caught in the cross-fire in the event of an invasion.