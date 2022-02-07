WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
"If Russia invades –– that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again –– then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," US President Biden tells a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Scholz.
Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden says Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust. / Reuters
February 7, 2022

US President Joe Biden has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, in remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I promise there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops," President Biden said on Monday. 

When asked how he would do that, he responded, "I promise you we will be able to do it."

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine. 

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict. 

Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

READ MORE: Russia: French proposals could form basis to end standoff with Ukraine

Biden: Germany is reliable 

Biden also said Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust.

"There is no doubt in America's mind that Germany is an incredibly reliable ally."

Biden said Americans who are in Ukraine, aside from US diplomats, should leave the country because of the threat of invasion from Russia.

Biden said he would hate to see Americans caught in the cross-fire in the event of an invasion.

Recommended

Chancellor Scholz said both sides worked on joint preparations so that sanctions can be imposed quickly on Russia. 

"We are prepared to continue to provide funding to economic stabilisation of Ukraine," Scholz added.

"We provide a very, very large part of the financial support for Ukraine," said Scholz, noting that Germany had provided about $2 billion to the country.

When asked about Nord stream 2, Scholz said Germany and the US will act together. 

READ MORE: NATO thanks President Erdogan for ‘active support’ in Russia-Ukraine row

Criticism from Ukraine

Earlier on Monday, Scholz, on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel, said their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together."

Germany's new government has come under criticism from Ukraine and some in the United States over accusations that it is not fully engaging with US-led efforts to push back against Russian military pressure on pro-Western Ukraine.

At issue is Germany's decision not to join the United States and other NATO allies in Europe in sending weapons to help Ukraine's military and questions over whether Germany is willing to shelve a major pipeline due to start shipping natural gas from Russia as part of severe Western sanctions.

However, Scholz is using his Washington visit to smooth over differences.

"We are close allies and we act in a coordinated and united way when it comes to responding to the current crises," Scholz told reporters earlier on Monday, saying Russia would pay "a very high price" if it attacks Ukraine.

READ MORE: For Ukraine, NATO needs to recognise Turkiye’s unique geopolitical role

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban