Russia is stepping up preparations for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and has now put in place 70 percent of the forces it would need for such an attack.

US officials have warned that the assembled Russian force on the frontier with Ukraine is growing at a rate that would give Russia's President Vladimir Putin the force he needs for a full-scale invasion - some 150,000 soldiers - by mid-February.

These officials in recent days gave briefings to the members of US Congress and European allies.

As to the timing of an invasion, the ground is expected to reach peak freeze around February 15, the officials said, allowing for off-road mechanised transit by Russian military units.

Such conditions would continue until the end of March.

That timeline and the growing number and capability of Russian forces close to Ukraine could suggest the window for diplomacy is shutting.

The officials said Putin wants to have all possible options at his disposal: from a limited invasion of the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale, all-out invasion.

Russia denies that it is planning to invade Ukraine.

If Russia does opt for a full-scale attack, the invading force could take the capital Kiev and topple President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a matter of 48 hours, the officials said.

Thousands may die