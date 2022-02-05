The Moroccan royal palace says a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for five days has died.

"Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well," a royal court statement said.

The boy, Rayan Awram, was pulled out dead at the bottom of a well on late Saturday night by rescuers after a tragic end to a painstaking lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged. His ordeal has captured worldwide attention.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

Online messages of support and concern for the boy poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts dragged through the night.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him. By Saturday morning, the head of the rescue committee, Abdelhadi Temrani, said: “It is not possible to determine the child’s condition at all at this time. But we hope to God that the child is alive.”

Rayan fell into a 32-metre (105-feet) well located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening.

