Aristotle once famously said, “man is by nature a social animal”. From the moment we are born, our lives are shaped by our interactions with others.

Almost every aspect of our lives depend on other people as we need them for sustenance, shelter, companionship, and more.

As we are inherently social, other people influence our thoughts, feelings, beliefs, judgements, decisions, and behaviour - and they do it seamlessly, often without even intending to or noticing.

However, being social creatures makes us inherently susceptible to being manipulated, such that others can influence our behaviour by exploiting our natural tendencies with simple tricks.

These tricks are often used by salespeople or in negotiations, but are also widely applicable in day-to-day life and are not necessarily done with bad intentions.

Watch out for these six strategies people use to get you to do what they want, so you can play your cards right next time.

Foot-in-the-door

This persuasion technique is among the most well known and used strategies of compliance.

It goes like this: you are asked a small request that you will most likely accept because it is no bother. But then, almost immediately, you are met with a larger request.

At this point, many people figure that they might as well do it - they already have their foot in the door.

For example, suppose you were asked by a friend to add your signature in support to a humanitarian campaign. After signing, they ask you if you’d be willing to make a small donation as well.

Psychology affirms that you would be more likely to make a donation in such a case, with the request incrementally increasing, then if you were asked to donate right away.

Door-in-the-face

This trick is the opposite of the foot-in-the-door technique, and is used to attain just one request.

You are initially asked for a large favour, like a donation, which you are expected to refuse in the first place. Then comes the actual, smaller request - the signature.

This strategy successfully guilts people into complying with a request by telling them “You refused option A, then at least accept option B.”

Option B now sounds like a good deal instead of slamming the door in the person’s face once again.

Low-ball