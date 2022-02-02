At least 17 people have died in Argentina and another 56 were hospitalised after consuming cocaine that contained a poisonous substance, authorities in Buenos Aires province, where the incident took place, said.

Officials said on Wednesday they are working quickly to determine what the cocaine was mixed with, but warned those who have bought the drug over the last 24 hours to dispose of it.

Sergio Berni, the security chief for Buenos Aires province, told the television channel Telefe that authorities were trying to locate the toxic substance "to remove it from circulation."

Provincial security forces detained 10 people suspected of selling the drug after the first deaths occurred on Wednesday.

Packets of cocaine similar to those described by the victims' families were seized.

Turf war among rival groups

Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks.

Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to cut costs and maximise profits amid a turf war with rival groups.

"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations of the people who have been detained," Berni said.