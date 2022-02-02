WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from 'adulterated' cocaine use climbs in Argentina
Toll soars to 17 with 56 people hospitalised after consuming cocaine suspected of containing a poisonous substance in capital Buenos Aires, officials say, fearing casualties could rise further.
Death toll from 'adulterated' cocaine use climbs in Argentina
Ten people were arrested after police raided a house in the poor neighbourhood where they believe the cocaine was sold. / AFP
February 2, 2022

At least 17 people have died in Argentina and another 56 were hospitalised after consuming cocaine that contained a poisonous substance, authorities in Buenos Aires province, where the incident took place, said.

Officials said on Wednesday they are working quickly to determine what the cocaine was mixed with, but warned those who have bought the drug over the last 24 hours to dispose of it.

Sergio Berni, the security chief for Buenos Aires province, told the television channel Telefe that authorities were trying to locate the toxic substance "to remove it from circulation."

Provincial security forces detained 10 people suspected of selling the drug after the first deaths occurred on Wednesday.

Packets of cocaine similar to those described by the victims' families were seized. 

Turf war among rival groups

Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks.

Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to cut costs and maximise profits amid a turf war with rival groups.

"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations of the people who have been detained," Berni said. 

Recommended

Health authorities said at least four of the victims were men aged between 32 and 45.

"There is a key ingredient that is attacking the central nervous system," Berni said.

His office said late in the day that emergency services were reporting new patients in "critical condition" being brought to the hospital.

Death toll feared to rise

The San Martin public prosecutor, Marcelo Lapargo, told Radio Mitre that authorities' main concern "is to be able to communicate so that those who are in possession of this poison know that they should not consume it."

Investigators fear the toll could rise, with some people who bought the cocaine unable to reach a care centre in time.

Lapargo said that this case was "absolutely exceptional." 

He also said that the idea of a battle between drug traffickers was "conjecture" at this point.

Police clashed briefly with residents in a part of Tres de Febrero who were protesting the arrest of local young people in the drug raid.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?