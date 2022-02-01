The rough and stocky brick and mortar buildings, typical of an Indian small town, do not easily reveal a neat and well spread out campus tucked between multiple backstreets at the centre of Deoband, a nondescript town of north India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Newly painted, the campus is home to the 19th-century Islamic seminary, also known as Darul Uloom – appeared vibrant compared to previous years.

Inside the seminary, thousands of young men in skull caps were sitting on ground and moving back and forth, pouring over the texts. The seminary was founded in 1866, and since then students from Africa to China, Siberia to Turkiye and Afghanistan to Malaysia have assembled in the grand halls with high ceilings to memorise religious texts, often in unison.

Following completion of one or more courses, the students start their own schools in remote hamlets or join prominent Islamic schools as faculty in India or abroad, making Darul Uloom the most influential Islamic seminary in South Asia, said Ashraf Usmani, the media liaison in charge of Darul Uloom. Often referred to as Deoband, its adherents are called Deobandis.

“Now we have about 4,500 students but only Indians are attending classes, owing to education visa restriction. [The] pandemic added to it,” Usmani told TRT World.

Mounting pressure

Early in January, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Yogi Adityanath – considered the new flag bearer of the ultra-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – inaugurated an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Deoband town, where Muslims comprise 70 percent of population. Adityanath sent his “message to terrorists”, insinuating Deoband’s connection with extremist ideologies that groups like Daesh follow.

The installation of an anti-terror unit in close proximity to the seminary came as an unpleasant surprise for many town residents.

“Deoband founders were associated with 1857 mutiny against the British, resisted division of India even opposing Muslim League, issued decrees against all forms of terrorism and remained steadfastly nationalist and yet the ATS was inaugurated close to the seminary,” said Syed Ubaidur Rahman, a Deoband observer who authored several books on the role of Islamic scholars – especially Deobandis – in India’s freedom struggle.

As per local accounts, the ATS will be housing nearly 100 special forces personnel in the neighbourhood.

John Butt, a British national, worked as a journalist and an opera writer for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), produced soaps for a radio station in Afghanistan and recently penned a bestseller “A Talib's Tale: The Life and Times of a Pashtoon Englishman.”

He spent five years (1978-1983) studying the standard eight-year Islamic theology course in Deoband which included – in his words – “Islamic jurisprudence, Arabic grammar, syntax and literature, theology, Quran exegesis and Hadith.” While studying at the seminary, Butt did not experience any attempts being made by teachers to radicalise the students in Deoband.

“The entire focus of Darul Uloom, during my time and to the best of my knowledge ever since, was on attaining academic and spiritual excellence,” he told TRT World via email.

“There was not a hint of any radicalism or insurgent activity. This would have been anathema to the Darul Uloom ethos. I was lucky enough to have been friends in Deoband with two students from Kashmir. Our conversations entirely focused on academic and spiritual matters. There was never even any mention—nor any thought—of any ‘K’ (Kashmir) word”.

The 'K' word means a reference to the Jammu and Kashmir region, a disputed territory divided between India and Pakistan since 1947.

Darul Uloom of Deoband has never been an irritant for India, either politically – as Ubaidur Rahman noted – or economically as American historian Barbara Daly Metcalf indicated in her seminal “Islamic Revival in British India: Deoband, 1860-1900.”

“Financially, the school was wholly dependent on public contributions, mostly in the form of annual pledges, not on fixed holdings of waqf (foundation) or pious endowments contributed by noble patrons,” she noted.

Usmani indicated that the finances are managed the way they used to be 150 years ago, without seeking government grants.

“We cannot take funding from the government, even from Islamic countries or one rich patron. We can only accept small donations from many individuals,” he said.