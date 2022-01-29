‘Too early to declare victory’

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the companies' 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground - crucial information for landing in low visibility.

Verizon and AT&T, which spent billions to build 5G networks, disputed the FAA's conclusions, but they twice agreed to delay launching new 5G and temporarily delayed it around many airports even as they began offering the service in many US cities on January 19.

Since the dispute came to a head earlier this month, the FAA has cleared most types of airline planes, 90 percent of the US fleet, to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.

Dire predictions of thousands of canceled flights did not come true, but dozens of flights have been grounded by 5G concerns, including US-bound international flights last week and some domestic flights this week at Paine Field near Seattle. Some small airline planes, notably a group of Embraer regional jets, have not been cleared.

“It's too early to declare victory,” Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said earlier this week. “This is not fixed. We're not fixed.”

Regional airlines, smaller companies that operate flights under contract with large airlines, faced limitations on a large chunk of their fleets during poor weather, Black said.

