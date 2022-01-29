Turkiye has appointed Bekir Bozdag as new justice minister as his predecessor Abdulhamit Gul stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Gul, who was running the ministry since 2017 has asked to be relieved from his post on early Saturday and it was accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to express my gratitude to him [President Erdogan] for accepting my request of being relieved from the post and I wish success to our new Minister of Justice, Mr. Bekir Bozdag," Gul said in a tweet.

Bekir Bozdag, a governing AK Party veteran, currently heads the Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission.