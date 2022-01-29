TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bekir Bozdag becomes Turkiye's new justice minister
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a governing AK Party veteran Bekir Bozdag as the new justice minister after his predecessor stepped down.
Bekir Bozdag becomes Turkiye's new justice minister
Bekir Bozdag, a veteran at governing AK Party, currently heads Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission. / AA
January 29, 2022

Turkiye has appointed Bekir Bozdag as new justice minister as his predecessor Abdulhamit Gul stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Gul, who was running the ministry since 2017 has asked to be relieved from his post on early Saturday and it was accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to express my gratitude to him [President Erdogan] for accepting my request of being relieved from the post and I wish success to our new Minister of Justice, Mr. Bekir Bozdag," Gul said in a tweet.

Bekir Bozdag, a governing AK Party veteran, currently heads the Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission.

Recommended

Bozdag, a lawyer and politician, has an undergraduate degree from the Theology Faculty and a master’s degree from the Institute of Social Sciences, Department of History of Religion at Uludag University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in law from Selcuk University.

Bozdag served as deputy prime minister in the 61st government, justice minister in the 61st, 62nd, 64th and 65th governments, deputy prime minister and government spokesperson in the 65th government.

He also was elected the head of the Constitutional Commission in the 27th Legislative Term.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin