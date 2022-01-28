A special "charity train" carrying 750 tonnes of emergency goods under the coordination of Turkiye's government has left for Afghanistan from the Turkish capital Ankara.

The train left Turkiye on Thursday and is bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometres (3,590 miles), according to Turkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

"We have two trains with 47 wagons, carrying approximately 750 tonnes of charity goods," Karaismailoglu said, adding that the train will reach Afghanistan after first passing through Iran and Turkmenistan.

Citing the start of an Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train last December, he said the charity train will travel the corridor in 16 days.

The train is carrying aid from 11 humanitarian organisations coordinated by the state Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

READ MORE:Turkiye launches nationwide aid campaign for Afghanistan

Humanitarian crisis