TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye sends 750 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan on 'charity train'
The train will travel for 16 days to reach to the country to alleviate the pressing humanitarian crisis there with the vital aid delivery.
Turkiye sends 750 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan on 'charity train'
Two trains with 47 wagons will pass through Iran and Turkmenistan before reaching Afghanistan. / AA
January 28, 2022

A special "charity train" carrying 750 tonnes of emergency goods under the coordination of Turkiye's government has left for Afghanistan from the Turkish capital Ankara.

The train left Turkiye on Thursday and is bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometres (3,590 miles), according to Turkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

"We have two trains with 47 wagons, carrying approximately 750 tonnes of charity goods," Karaismailoglu said, adding that the train will reach Afghanistan after first passing through Iran and Turkmenistan.

Citing the start of an Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train last December, he said the charity train will travel the corridor in 16 days.

The train is carrying aid from 11 humanitarian organisations coordinated by the state Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

READ MORE:Turkiye launches nationwide aid campaign for Afghanistan

Humanitarian crisis

Recommended

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stressed that 12.9 million children in Afghanistan are in need of aid due to extreme weather conditions.

Turkiye will always side with the people of Afghanistan, he said, adding: "For the past four years, we have been the country, the nation that has given the most aid in the world."

Aid agencies describe Afghanistan’s plight as one of the world’s most rapidly growing humanitarian crises.

According to UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children are out of school.

Previously, the UN and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Kabul’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.

READ MORE: Turkiye to run 'charity train' to Afghanistan as hunger worsens

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin