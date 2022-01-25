WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly tropical storm Ana strikes Madagascar, Mozambique
Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 39 people and displacing more than 65,000.
Deadly tropical storm Ana strikes Madagascar, Mozambique
The storm hit Madagascar over the weekend after the island had already experienced several days of rains. / AFP
January 25, 2022

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 46 people across Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

The latest report from Madagascar's disaster management agency on Tuesday showed that 39 people have died and nearly 65,000 have been left homeless since last week.

"We are in the process of evacuating people from flooded areas," John Razafimandimby, rescue unit director in the disaster management agency, told AFP News Agency.

Meanwhile, Mozambican officials said three people were killed, with at least 66 others injured.

More than 3,800 people have so far been affected while a clinic and 16 school classrooms were destroyed overnight, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC).

Ana also partially destroyed 546 homes and completely destroyed another 115 in Mozambique, the INGC said in a statement.

Four people also died in neighbouring Malawi, where the storm plunged most parts of the country into darkness overnight after flash floods raised the water levels, forcing the electric company to shut down its generators.

READ MORE: Cyclone hits Madagascar, killing 2 and making 1,400 homeless

Recommended

Heavy rains, mudslides

The storm, which formed over the east coast of Africa's largest island Madagascar on Monday, has brought heavy rains causing flooding and mudslides in the capital Antananarivo.

Several low-lying districts of the Antananarivo remain under high alert and emergency evacuations were launched overnight.

Government and UN agencies estimate that 500,000 people may be impacted in Mozambique's Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala provinces.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Malawi's power utility Electricity Generation Company said it was starting to restore power generation.

READ MORE: UN: Madagascar facing the world's only climate-induced famine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China