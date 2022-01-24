China has sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into Taiwan's air defence zone in the second-largest daily incursion on record.

The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's air defence identification zone ADIZ — the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.

It added that it scrambled its own aircraft to broadcast warnings on Sunday and deployed air defence missile systems to track the jets that entered its zone.

The warplanes included 24 J-16 fighters — which experts say are among China's favourite jets for testing Taiwan's air defences — 10 J-10 fighters and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber.

It remains unclear why China launched such a large single-day mission.

But the incursions come on the heels of the United States and Japan carrying out naval exercises in the Philippine Sea, an area that includes waters just east of Taiwan.

Ten US Navy ships, including aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln, participated in exercises with Japan from January 17-22 "for effective deterrence and response", Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force tweeted Monday.

Constant threat of invasion

Taiwan only started regularly publicising its data on air incursions in September 2020.