A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazaar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore, killing three people and wounding over 20 others.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital after Thursday’s attack, where some were listed in critical condition.

A nine year old boy is among the three dead, spokesman for Lahore police Arif Rana said.

Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack.

"Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast," Rana said.

According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar.