The Saudi-led coalition has killed nearly two dozen people in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a medical source and local officials said, after an attack by Houthi rebels on the United Arab Emirates sent regional tensions soaring.

Coalition strikes around the city overnight killed a total of about 20 people, the deputy foreign minister for the Houthi administration, which holds much of northern Yemen, said on Tuesday.

Sanaa residents were combing the rubble for survivors of the strikes that levelled two houses, hours after the Houthis had killed three people on Monday in a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Around those killed in coalition air strikes was a high-ranking Houthi military official, including his wife and son.

Houthi Brigadier General Abdullah Qassem al Junaid, director of the rebels' air force academy, was killed along with family members, the rebels' Saba news agency said on Tuesday.

Coalition forces launched further strikes on Sanaa on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, men combed through the rubble, strewn with belongings, books and twisted metal, as well as debris from heavily damaged neighbouring houses.

At the scene, Ahmad al-Ahdal said his uncle's house was hit after the strike on Junaid's home.

"My uncle went in with rescuers to extract the victims in Junaid's house," he said. "We have been unable to find him since then."

"The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble."

Together 'against aggression'

The UAE, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels, has vowed a tough response to Monday's attack, the first deadly assault acknowledged inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.

The attack on the renowned Middle East safe haven of the UAE opened a new front in the seven-year war and followed a surge in fighting in Yemen, including battles between the rebels and UAE-trained troops.