US President Joe Biden has condemned a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas as an "act of terrorism".

Biden made the remarks on Sunday in Philadelphia, where he and first lady Jill Biden were packing carrots and apples at a food bank in a visit to the city to honour the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"This was an act of terror; it was an act of terror," said Biden, adding that there was not sufficient information on why the gunman had targeted the synagogue.

“The idea of background checks are critical, but you can't stop something like this if someone’s on the streets buying something from somebody else on the streets," he added.

The FBI identified the hostage taker as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was killed after the safe release of his four hostages on Saturday night.

Britain's Foreign Minister Liz Truss also condemned the incident as an "act of terrorism and anti-semitism".

"My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas," Truss posted on Twitter.

