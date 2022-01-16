Mali has said it will seek to overturn in international courts what Bamako calls "illegal sanctions" imposed by a West African economic bloc over delays to the country's elections.

Interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga made the announcement in an interview broadcast late on Saturday.

"These measures are illegal under several international conventions" including those which "prohibit sanctions against landlocked countries" like Mali said Maiga.

"We have formulated a response strategy against this process to coerce the Malian state," he said.

"Among the battery of measures (some are) legal in nature. We will contest these measures before the appropriate international institutions," he added, without stating where a case could be brought.

"(The sanctions) weaken our state and humiliate us but if one removes foreign influences (coming) between us as Africans, we can reach understanding," he said.

Massive demonstrations against the sanctions were staged in Bamako and across the country on Friday following a call by the ruling junta.

