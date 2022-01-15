Yemen's Houthi rebels have rejected a UN request to release an Emirati-flagged vessel they seized earlier this month, saying it carried weapons.

"The Rwabee vessel was not carrying... toys for children but weapons for extremists," Houthi official Hussein Al Azzi said on Saturday.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized the ship on January 3 off the Red Sea port of Hudaida, along with its 11-member crew, and then released a video which they said shows military equipment on board.

The United Arab Emirates has described the Rwabee as a "civilian cargo vessel".

It said the ship was leased by a Saudi company and that it had been in international waters carrying equipment to be used at a field hospital.

READ MORE: Yemen rebels capture UAE ship carrying 'military supplies'

'Act of piracy'

On Friday, the UN Security Council demanded the "immediate release" of the Rwabee and its crew.

It stressed "the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea", a strategic route for international shipping.