The world faces more years of high energy prices and emissions unless the electricity sector changes faster after demand hit a record last year, the International Energy Agency has said.

The economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, combined with unusual weather conditions, caused electricity demand to jump by more than 6 percent in 2021, the largest increase since 2010, the IEA said on Friday.

In absolute terms, the increase of more than 1,500 terawatt-hours was the largest ever, the Paris-based agency said in its semi-annual Electricity Market Report.

This pushed prices to unprecedented levels while emissions from the electricity sector rose by seven percent in 2021 - an all-time high after having decreased the previous two years, the IEA said.

While renewable power experienced "impressive growth", electricity generation from coal and natural gas hit record levels, the report found.

High emissions continue

"In the absence of faster structural change in the sector, rising demand over the next three years could result in additional market volatility and continued high emissions," the IEA said.