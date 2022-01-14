The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said it expects Azerbaijan to officially recognise the Mediterranean country, calling it an "important step."

"Our expectation, especially as brothers, is that Azerbaijan, with whom we come from the same roots, speak the same language and share the same religion, will recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which will be an important step," Prime Minister of TRNC Faiz Sucuoglu told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Sucuoglu said there will be no federal solution to the on-and-off peace process on the Cyprus island, "so we have given our decision on it."

"From now on, there will be the status of two sovereign, equal states (on the island)," he said.

"On this issue, there is our President Ersin Tatar's upright stance and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's incredible support."

Cyprus issue

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Turkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.