Serbia's leader has said the country will show "no mercy" and "act ruthlessly" against those violating peace, alluding to a recent nationalist incident in a southwestern town of the Balkan country.

Presdient Aleksandar Vucic made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Serbian town of Priboj following a series of anti-Bosniak incidents at the beginning of this year.

''All those responsible for causing trouble will be sanctioned, and we must teach our children how to live together,'' said Vucic.

Police glorify Srebrenica genocide

Tensions had risen after a video surfaced online showing off-duty police officers celebrating the birth of a child by singing a song glorifying the Srebrenica genocide and other war crimes.

"Priboj is a test whether we are humans or not, and it must not happen that children sing to someone about shooting at mosques," Vucic said, adding "as we respect our churches, icons and monasteries, we must respect our Muslim neighbours."

"I'm a Serb, Serbia's president, and of course I love all Serbs. But I cannot imagine Priboj without Bosniaks, and it won't be without them because they have the same rights as the Serbs," he said.

Vucic said that Serbia is equally Bosniak and Serb, and whoever thinks they can burn, kill, shoot and slaughter will end up in prison.