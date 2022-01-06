Since 2021, the United Kingdom has suffered from a natural gas supplier crisis. Falling temperatures, increased regulatory mandates, restarting of the global economy following Covid-19 lockdowns, and geopolitical uncertainties surrounding Ukraine have all been factors in play. As the British face soaring gas prices that have recently reached an all-time high, the government has come under growing pressure to stop this energy crisis from exacerbating further.

Qatar has stepped in as the UK’s “last-minute saviour”. This gas-wealthy Gulf state, which has for decades maintained a unique relationship with London, is now helping the British cope with their energy problems.

Late last year, The Independent reported that London has tapped Doha as “an informal natural gas supplier of last resort” amid the national crisis. In October, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited Qatar for talks which many observers see as connected to Doha’s decision to take on this informal role in ensuring gas flows to the UK.

“Qatar continues to be a supplier of liquefied natural gas to UK buyers but is not a formal supplier…and we have not requested or secured any additional shipments from the Qatari government,” said a UK government official.

According to the British digital media’s sources, London is seeking to become less dependent on the United States and Norway for its gas supplies while “existing commercial relationships between Qatar and UK-based buyers, such as Centrica, make it easier for the government to encourage greater supply without saying that it has directly requested additional shipments”.

Qatar’s decision to help guarantee that the British have stable LNG sources by diverting some of their tankers to the UK needs to be understood within the context of not only London’s interests, but those of Qatar too. An important factor is that with the UK no longer in the European Union, Qatar and other countries can enter deals and arrangements with the British that are not subject to regulations imposed by the 27-member union.