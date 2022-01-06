A young Palestinian man has been killed by the Israeli army at a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Bakir Hashash, 21, was shot in the head after the Israeli army conducted a raid on the Balata refugee camp early on Thursday in the province of Nablus.

Amin Abu Virde, a Palestinian journalist taking shelter in the refugee camp, said that Palestinian resistance fighters responded to the raid with arms fire and Hashash was heavily wounded in the conflict that followed.

The Israeli army said its troops had shot at an armed man who fired on soldiers during an operation to arrest a wanted suspect in Nablus.

"A casualty was identified," the army said, adding that there were no casualties among its troops.

After being taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital, the young Palestinian succumbed to his wounds despite all efforts.

The Israeli forces detained another Palestinian while retreating from the camp, Virde added.

READ MORE:Palestinian prisoner’s hunger strike spotlights administrative detention