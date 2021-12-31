A Palestinian youth has been shot and killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place on Friday according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Amir Atef Rayyan from Qarawat Bani Hassan town was shot dead by the Israeli soldiers in Salfit city, the ministry said in the statement.

According to the Israeli army, Rayyan was shot dead after an alleged attempt to carry out a stabbing attack.

Reyan allegedly got out of a car at a junction and ran toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at a bus stop, wielding a knife, when he was shot before reaching them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Reyan died from his wounds.