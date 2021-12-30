WORLD
3 MIN READ
China: EU has cognitive split in its policy towards Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the bloc views China as both a strategic partner and an institutional opponent.
China: EU has cognitive split in its policy towards Beijing
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi says putting up barriers to the EU investment agreement would "ultimately harm the long-term interests of the European people." / AP
December 30, 2021

The European Union (EU) has a "cognitive split" in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent.

"There seems to be some kind of cognitive split in Europe's China policy," State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an interview with state media on Thursday.

"It is hard to imagine that, on the one hand, it has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with China and on the other hand, it has positioned China as an institutional opponent," he said.

Relations between China and the European Union worsened this year after an investment deal was frozen amid tit-for-tat sanctions.

EU member Lithuania also withdrew its diplomats from Beijing during a dispute over the status of Taiwan.

READ MORE: The EU wants to end its dependence on China for rare earth metals

Worsening ties

Recommended

The European Parliament this year halted ratification of an investment pact with China until it lifted sanctions on EU politicians.

China's sanctions were a response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detentions of members of the Muslim Uighurs community in western China.

Putting up barriers to the investment agreement would "ultimately harm the long-term interests of the European people", Wang said.

The EU has been taking a softer stance on China, one of its most important trade partners, compared to the United States.

However, the bloc has expressed concern over China's human rights record and actions in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.

This month, EU and US officials said their approaches towards China were increasingly "convergent".

READ MORE: EU to unveil Asia-Pacific plan after Australia scraps deal with France

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China