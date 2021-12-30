The European Union (EU) has a "cognitive split" in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent.

"There seems to be some kind of cognitive split in Europe's China policy," State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an interview with state media on Thursday.

"It is hard to imagine that, on the one hand, it has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with China and on the other hand, it has positioned China as an institutional opponent," he said.

Relations between China and the European Union worsened this year after an investment deal was frozen amid tit-for-tat sanctions.

EU member Lithuania also withdrew its diplomats from Beijing during a dispute over the status of Taiwan.

Worsening ties