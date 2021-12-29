The closure of the civil society organisation International Memorial, which documented historical abuses of the former Soviet Union and Joseph Stalin's purges of dissenters against his regime’s brutal rule, has ignited a fierce debate around remembering the past crimes of what many called the Red Empire.

The closure of the human rights organisation, which has long been a thorn in the side of Russian officials, was found guilty, which requires nongovernmental organisations (NGO's) to register as foreign agents for receiving foreign donations.

Critics, however, point to the fact that the International Memorial often contradicted the official narrative on Soviet history, which in recent years has sought to whitewash crimes committed during the reign of Stalin in particular.

Set up in 1989, the NGO set itself the task of compiling a database of the "Victims of Political Terror in the USSR."

Its first edition, released in 2001, included more than 130,000 names of victims of the Soviet purges who would end up in a vast industrial system of gulags, where many died.

In its latest edition of the victims of the Soviet purges, International Memorial has compiled a list of more than 3 million people, many from family accounts or piecing together official records.

On the website, the organisation estimates that the latest figures represent "no more than a quarter of the total number of victims of political terror."

"Russia still does not have a state program to perpetuate the memory of victims of political repression," said the body. And there is a good reason for that.

In recent years the Soviet dictator has experienced a resurgence in popularity.

A poll in 2019 found that a majority of Russians viewed the Soviet leader positively.

Following Stalin's death in 1956, the Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev, in a secret speech to the party faithful, denounced Stalin's cult of personality and his brutal reign. Thousands of political prisoners were freed from Stalin's labour camps for a brief moment.

But as the true scale of the Soviet purges came to light, authorities saw it as a threat to the legitimacy of the whole communist enterprise and covered up the crimes.

So why now?