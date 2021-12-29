Around 3,600 years ago, a volcanic eruption on the Island of Thera, present-day Santorini, triggered a massive earthquake and several Tsunamis, shaking the Mediterranean at the time for weeks.

Tens of thousands from the Minoan civilisation were thought to have perished in this Bronze Age catastrophe, which was later accounted as one of history's worst natural disasters.

For the first time, archaeologists unearthed the remains of two of its many victims in 2017 – a young man and a dog – in Turkiye's Cesme around 200 km away from Thera, according to a paper published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on 28 December 2021.

Turkish Archaeology Professor Vasif Sahoglu of Ankara University has been leading the excavations at a site in Cesme-Baglarbasi with the support of scientists from Israel and Austria as well as Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Sahoglu told TRT World that the discovery proved that the impact of the Thera explosion “was much bigger than it was thought.”

“No one would have thought that such a potent amount of tsunami remnants could be found in an area that is this far from Santorini,” Sahoglu said.

The archaeologists' quest on whether the tsunami swept through the popular resort town, Cesme, first began in 2012 when he discovered ashes there while carrying out excavations in the Aegean coastal town.

He then reached out to several archeologists worldwide, including Beverly Goodman-Tchernov, a professor of marine geosciences at Israel’s University of Haifa University who confirmed that the ashes did indeed originate from the Santorini Volcano.

The layers of ash meanwhile revealed collapsed houses, holes, potteries and shells, suggesting that a tsunami may have taken place following the volcano.

It was previously thought the tsunami that was triggered by the eruption of Thera was a single event. Recent findings, however, suggested that the people who survived that disaster had dug holes to save their belongings. The first tsunami had buried them all and the following one covered up the holes, preserving them for thousands of years, including the remains of the young man and the dog.