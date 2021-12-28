Yemen's Houthis have allowed the temporary resumption of UN aid flights into the capital Sanaa, a week after a halt due to Saudi-led coalition air strikes.

"The civil aviation authority announces the resumption of UN and other organisation flights into Sanaa airport on a temporary basis," the Houthi-run Al Masirah television reported.

"The (rebel administration's) foreign ministry was contacted to notify the UN and all international organisations that Sanaa airport was ready to receive flights."

The Houthis accused the coalition of preventing the entry of "communication and navigation devices... into Sanaa airport to replace the old ones".

"The UN and international organisations have been informed that the long-term operation of these devices are not guaranteed, given how old they are," they added.

The group also warned they will "hold the UN and international organisations responsible for landing and takeoff operations in the event of a sudden device failure".

Flights into the Houthi-held capital have been largely halted by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been exemptions for aid flights that are a key lifeline for the population.

The Houthis had said UN aid flights into Sanaa had been halted by Saudi-led air strikes last week but the coalition said the airport had already been closed two days earlier and blamed the insurgents.

Ramped up operation

Coalition spokesperson Turki al Maliki said on Sunday the Houthis were "militarising" Sanaa airport and using it as a "main centre for launching ballistic missiles and drones" towards the kingdom.

He also accused Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah group of helping the Houthis launch missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, where two people were killed last week.