Israeli security forces have stormed a village in the occupied West Bank injuring hundreds of Palestinians.

At least 247 Palestinians were injured in ongoing Israeli raids on Burqa, Nablus including 10 with live ammunition and 48 with rubber-coated metal bullets, the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said on Saturday, according to local media.

Palestine's health ministry said a 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital in Nablus.

Israeli troops sealed off the region on Thursday to give a safe passage for about a thousand Jewish settlers to march in the village, triggering protests from Palestinian residents.

Palestinian villages have been in Jewish settlers' target in the occupied West Bank where they have beaten residents destroyed their homes, cars.