Refugee teen who fled war in a boat competed in Olympics

Yusra Mardini, a young refugee who swam for her life to steer a sinking refugee boat in the open sea, competed in the Olympics in July. She is also the youngest UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

The young woman was being trained by her father to become a professional swimmer before fleeing Syria in 2015 at the age of 17 due to the war.

Her years of training two hours a day came in handy when the engine of a crowded boat supplied by smugglers seized. The waves were raging and the boat was sinking despite people tossing overboard anything they could. The boat was designed to hold seven but had been stuffed with 20 people instead. Yusra and her sister Sarah climbed out into the cold water to help keep the boat steady. They swam with brief breaks to rest for three hours in the open sea, as they pulled the boat with rope towards the Greek island of Lesbos. Two other refugees also helped them save 16 refugees.

Six years later, Mardini became one of the 29 athletes on the Refugee Olympic Team, competing in 12 disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Even though Mardini left the games with no medal, her story was widely shared as one of hope and determination.

A German pastor who saved refugees from deportation

Some religious institutions on German soil are saving asylum seekers from deportation, offering them shelter for six months and then assisting them in their court cases. Pastor Gottfried Marten’s Trinity Church in Berlin is one of them.

Hundreds of refugees, mostly Afghans and Iranians, who converted to Christianity before leaving their countries and taking refuge in the Lutheran Church, are now staying at the Trinity Church.

Pastor Marten has learned the Persian language to improve communication while also providing sanctuary to thousands in the past 15 years. He holds mass baptismal ceremonies after testing people’s faith, ensuring they truly desire to become Christians.

The German police can deport them by law, but they don't step on church premises in practice. It means the refugees remain safe within the institutions’ confines until they are prepared to file court petitions for the right to seek asylum in Germany -- mostly on the grounds of religious persecution back home. If officials deny their application, they are to be deported to the first country in which they arrived in Europe.

Hundreds of Britons apply to host, or become friends with Afghan refugees

An overwhelming number of people in the United Kingdom have volunteered to host or become friends with Afghan refugees following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August.