Despite a global pandemic limiting movement and gatherings for the second year running, citizens around the world have continued to take to the streets to voice their concerns.

The pandemic has had a prominent role in this year’s mobilisations, from anti-lockdown rallies in Europe, to protests demanding economic assistance after the crisis ravaged economies in Latin and Central America.

But this year’s most remarkable mass mobilisations address issues other than the global pandemic, as history continues its course and popular protests continue to play an important role in it.

While far from an exhaustive list, here are the five protests that have left an indelible mark in 2021.

US Capitol Hill protest

Just a few days into the new year, the world watched in shock and disbelief as hundreds of protesters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., including a man dressed in a bearskin horned hat, his face painted with the colours of the American flag. A supporter of the QAnon conspiracy group, the man was leading one group of supporters of then outgoing president Donald Trump inside one of the most recognisable government buildings in the world to dispute election results in the self-declared global “capital” of democracy.

Five people were killed in the chaos that ensued, as Donald Trump addresses supporters who had descended on Capitol hill from all over the country, casting doubt on Joe Biden’s victory. Among the rioters were the far-right Proud Boys, recognisable by their orange hats.

More than 500 people were arrested on charges including assault of police officers, destruction of government property and conspiracy. An investigation is underway into whether Trump and his top aides conspired to stop Biden’s victory certification.

Alexei Navalny protests in Russia

Protests broke out across more than 100 cities in Russia on January 23 over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny upon his return to Russia from Germany. Navalny had been medically evacuated there after his poisoning with the Novichock nerve agent the previous year. His arrest triggered the largest protest since the “snow revolution” against Putin’s re-election in 2011-13.

Thousands of people were detained and hundreds jailed in connection with the unauthorised protests, including prominent artists and writers, as well as Navalny’s wife. Navalny began a hunger strike in detention over lack of medical attention, triggering another wave of protests in April.

Myanmar coup protests

On February 1, the military seized control of the country after a landslide election victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The army claimed the election was fraudulent, but international monitors and the country’s electoral commission found no evidence to support that claim.