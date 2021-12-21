TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Lira makes gains after Erdogan declares plans to support currency
The comeback comes after Turkiye's President Erdogan introduced a new instrument that would allow potential investors in foreign currencies to get the same results while sticking to the lira.
Lira makes gains after Erdogan declares plans to support currency
Turkiye's President Erdogan said the series of steps will encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars. / AA
December 21, 2021

Turkiye's lira has made an overnight comeback as the country's president revealed a new financial mechanism to shore up the currency.

On Tuesday morning, the lira/dollar exchange rate dropped to 11.2248 as of 9.30 local time (0630GMT), as it gained almost 40 percent against dollar since Monday evening.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said the new instrument would allow potential investors in foreign currencies to get the same results while sticking to the lira.

Erdogan said the series of steps will ease burdens from a currency crash over the last few weeks and encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars.

The fresh measures come in the wake of rising prices and exchange rates as the government pursues its "new economic model," which emphasises opposition to high interest.

READ MORE: Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

Recommended

New economic model

No Turkish citizen will have to move their savings from the lira to foreign currency, declared Erdogan after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

The benefits of the country's new approach will become clear in the next three to six months, according to the president.

Government officials say the exchange rates ignore Turkiye's strong economic fundamentals and have blamed high prices on hoarders and global factors.

Some $1 billion was sold in markets after his announcement, the head of the Turkish Banks Association said.

Before the announcement, the lira was down more than 10 percent at an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar. It later shot back to as far as 12 - its biggest intra-day rally on record - to end the day up 25 percent.

READ MORE: Turkey's Erdogan seeks long-term investments, says interest rates to drop

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin