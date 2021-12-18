Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, head of the Turkish Space Agency, has said Turkiye aims to strengthen its presence in space.

Speaking at a conference, titled Future in Space, Space in Future, held on Saturday at Azerbaijan Technical University in the capital Baku, Yildirim said: “Investment in space studies is not a luxury, but a need.”

“Our aim is to strengthen Turkiye's presence in space,” Yildirim told the conference, adding that this is for the interests of both Turkiye and its fraternal countries.

Yildirim said that Turkiye is a bit late in space-related issues, but added that the country is currently moving fast and capable of solving the problems on the way.

“If you are not powerful in space, you can’t be powerful in the world,” he stressed.

Cooperation among the stars