US boots dozens of airmen for refusing Covid vaccine
All of the 27 members who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine were young and low ranks, and they were formally terminated from Air Force, officials say.
More than 1,000 US airmen have refused the vaccine shot and more than 4,700 are seeking a religious exemption. / AP Archive
December 14, 2021

The US Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said on Monday that these are the first airmen to be administratively discharged for reasons involving the vaccine.

The Air Force gave its forces until Nov 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either refused or sought an exemption. 

Stefanek said all of them were in their first term of enlistment, so they were younger, lower-ranking personnel. 

Hundreds refusing or seeking exemption 

And while the Air Force does not disclose what type of discharge a service member gets, legislation working its way through Congress limits the military to giving troops in vaccine refusal cases an honorable discharge or general discharge under honorable conditions.

None of the 27 sought any type of exemption, medical, administrative or religious, Stefanek said. 

Several officials from the other services said they believe that so far only the Air Force has gotten this far along in the process and discharged people over the vaccine refusal.

As a result, they were formally removed from service for failure to obey an order. 

Stefanek said it is also possible that some had other infractions on their records, but all had the vaccine refusal as one of the elements of their discharge.

According to the latest Air Force data, more than 1,000 airmen have refused the shot and more than 4,700 are seeking a religious exemption.

SOURCE:AP
